Video: Sebastien Haller scores beautiful bicycle kick to equalise for West Ham vs Crystal Palace

In the 54th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Crystal Palace, Sebastien Haller produced a real moment of magic to equalise for West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini showed his quality as he skipped away from his man before slipping the ball into wide open marauding full-back Vladimir Coufal.

The Czech Republican floated the ball into the middle of the box with a lovely first-time cross, Haller stepped back and met the delivery with a spectacular overhead kick.

Haller’s bicycle kick flew straight into the top corner, Vicente Guaita had no chance of stopping this.

Sebastien Haller, TAKE A BOW! ?@HallerSeb puts West Ham on level terms with an ???????????? bicycle kick ?#PLonPrime #WHUCRY pic.twitter.com/g2DjXvVVkg — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and Optus Sport.