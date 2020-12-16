Video: Theo Walcott scores a beautiful chip and celebrates against ex-club Arsenal with opener for Southampton

In the 17th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Southampton, Arsenal have found themselves behind early on thanks to a former star.

Jannik Vestergaard drilled a tidy pass into the halfway line, with Che Adams effortlessly spinning away from Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes before playing the ball through to Theo Walcott.

Walcott’s positioning landing him perfectly in between Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka, the former England international – who is loan from Everton – composed himself before lobbing the ball into the net.

Walcott’s finish was ice-cold but the surprising moment came as he celebrated at the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium – which was his home for 12 years.

The nightmare continues for Arsenal Football Club, should Mikel Arteta be sacked if the lose against the Saints tonight?