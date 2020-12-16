Video: Tim Sherwood’s analysis is as accurate as ever as he has a shocker for Liverpool’s winner vs Spurs

Steve McClaren was always the gold standard of horrific punditry as he confidently suggested that Iceland had little to trouble England just before they scored the winner in EURO 2016, but Tim Sherwood has just topped it.

If you’ve had to struggle through his analysis before then it’s painful listening – it’s a blend of wildly misplaced arrogance and just total ignorance, so this clip is exceptional.

He’s suggesting that Spurs have no reason to fear a Liverpool corner in the final moments of the game…. and then obviously Liverpool score from it: