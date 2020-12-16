Video: Utter scenes as Conor McCarthy stuns Rangers with a last minute winner for St Mirren

Celtic’s loss to Ross County essentially handed Steven Gerrard his first Rangers trophy on a plate, so this is a glorious night for fans of St Mirren, St Johnstone, Hibs and Livingston.

It looked like the inevitable would happen as Rangers scored with a late strike to level the game up, but St Mirren still had one more effort left in them and they managed to find a winner:

OH MY WORD! @saintmirrenfc strike straight back! ?? What a DRAMATIC finish from Paisley ? pic.twitter.com/LNaSFhsJFM — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports

This is everything you want to see as a Scottish football fan – late drama, heartbreak, amazing games, the St Mirren manager getting sent off in the aftermath for celebrating too much and a tractor in the corner of the ground for added effect.

Obviously the Rangers fans won’t enjoy this moment, but for the supporters of the teams who are left there’s now a genuine chance of silverware for the first time in years.