Video: Willian Jose puts Real Sociedad ahead as Barcelona switch off from a corner

FC Barcelona
It’s amazing how man goals come from the second phase of a corner once the defending team thinks the danger is over because the initial cross hasn’t been headed home.

Pedri was left looking like a forward player who doesn’t do a lot of defending for Barca tonight as he’s beaten in the air from the deep corner, while he then switches off and allows the ball to be played inside him for the goal:

It’s the last thing that Ronald Koeman needed against the league leaders tonight, but his team are now up against it.

