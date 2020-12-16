Menu

Watford troll Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ‘false 9’ Roberto Firmino with savage comments on TikTok

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal and Liverpool fans will be absolutely furious when they see some activity on a TikTok post from Watford’s official account that came two days ago.

The Hornets shared a post with the theme of Karma which displayed captain Troy Deeney getting back Maikel Kieftenbeld minutes after a foul of talented youngster Domingos Quina.

The post was captioned with ‘Never leave a man behind’ and a seething emoji, but it was the comments to the post that really produced some controversy.

Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were asked whether Deeney was ‘better’ than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leading to a comical reply citing the latter’s lack of goals this season.

Teasing Arsenal wasn’t enough as they were asked the same regarding Roberto Firmino, replying with a much more vicious ‘Deeney isn’t a deep lying, ball playing, regista, trigesta false 9 unfortunately’.

@watfordfcofficialNever leave a man behind ? ##watfordfc? Y Moscow17 Put in the Pack – Arsalan ?

More Stories / Latest News
Gabriel Magalhaes has two shockers in a week as his tweet to fans emerges after red card vs Southampton
“Resign tonight” These Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after tonight’s draw with Southampton
Video: Gabriel joins Arsenal’s rebels with reckless red card against Southampton after foul on ex-Gunner Theo Walcott

The Firmino comment was particularly savage as it mentions the arguments that are usually put forward by Liverpool fans whenever the ace is criticised, as the Brazilian is more of a creative, hardworking facilitator of a forward than an out-and-out goalscorer.

More Stories Domingos Quina Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Roberto Firmino Troy Deeney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.