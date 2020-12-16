Watford troll Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ‘false 9’ Roberto Firmino with savage comments on TikTok

Some Arsenal and Liverpool fans will be absolutely furious when they see some activity on a TikTok post from Watford’s official account that came two days ago.

The Hornets shared a post with the theme of Karma which displayed captain Troy Deeney getting back Maikel Kieftenbeld minutes after a foul of talented youngster Domingos Quina.

The post was captioned with ‘Never leave a man behind’ and a seething emoji, but it was the comments to the post that really produced some controversy.

Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were asked whether Deeney was ‘better’ than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leading to a comical reply citing the latter’s lack of goals this season.

Teasing Arsenal wasn’t enough as they were asked the same regarding Roberto Firmino, replying with a much more vicious ‘Deeney isn’t a deep lying, ball playing, regista, trigesta false 9 unfortunately’.

Even Aubameyang is holding corn?? pic.twitter.com/iNdScrxhYJ — DW (@wholelottadej) December 15, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Gabriel Magalhaes has two shockers in a week as his tweet to fans emerges after red card vs Southampton “Resign tonight” These Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after tonight’s draw with Southampton Video: Gabriel joins Arsenal’s rebels with reckless red card against Southampton after foul on ex-Gunner Theo Walcott

The Firmino comment was particularly savage as it mentions the arguments that are usually put forward by Liverpool fans whenever the ace is criticised, as the Brazilian is more of a creative, hardworking facilitator of a forward than an out-and-out goalscorer.