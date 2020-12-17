Arsenal squad unhappy with two key decisions made by Mikel Arteta

Key members of the Arsenal squad are reportedly unhappy with manager Mikel Arteta’s man-management as concerns surrounding the Spaniard’s future continues to mount.

Arteta, 38, was named as Arsenal’s head coach in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery just three-weeks prior.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful start to life in the Emirates’ dugout after guiding the Gunners to their record 14th FA Cup just nine-months after his appointment.

However, more recently, life at the helm of one of England’s biggest clubs has not been easy for the 38-year-old.

After an abysmal start to the 2020-21 domestic campaign has seen Arsenal win just four of their first 13-matches, Arteta is currently faced with his side sitting 15th in the league table.

A recent string of home defeats mixed with poor individual performances at the hands of ill-discipline have piled the pressure on the Spaniard.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, members of the Arsenal squad are less than impressed with their manager’s man-management skills.

It has been claimed that several players were left unhappy after Arteta allowed attacker Willian to feature against Leeds United last month despite the Brazilian travelling to Dubai without permission.

In addition to the discontent surrounding Arteta’s decision to stick with Willian, the squad are reportedly unhappy with David Luiz’s exclusion from the side’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at the start of November.

Worth noting – A recent statement from Luiz’s representatives denied reports their star client had fallen out with Arteta, as quoted by Metro, Luiz’s agency said:

“David Luiz strongly denies this story about him and Arteta and insists he has a good relationship with Arteta and wishes nothing but success.”

However, despite Luiz’s agency’s efforts to calm any suggestions the defender has fallen out with the club’s manager, it is clear all is not well at Arsenal and with a crucial festive period now upon us, the Gunners will be desperate to finally climb up the table.