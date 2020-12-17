Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang honest with Arsenal fans on Twitter after Gunners drop more points at home

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent a message to the Gunners supporters on Twitter after yet another poor result at the Emirates.

Arsenal have been nothing short of dire so far this campaign and as a result sit in 15th place in the Premier League table. Considering it’s mid-December, that’s unprecedentedly bad, with the fans likely thinking they should’ve been careful what they wished for post-Arsene Wenger.

Aubameyang, widely considered one of the best strikers in the league, at least prior to this campaign, has fallen short of expectations this time around, netting just the three goals in 13 Premier League appearances to date, with one of them coming last night in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Though the Saints have been in fine form this term, it’s just the latest in a string of disappointing results for Arsenal, with many of them coming at the Emirates. Aubameyang, club captain, took to Twitter last night to acknowledge their shortfalls of late.

We know this is Not enough but we keep believing and working Hard that’s it ? pic.twitter.com/THVKKuumJF — AUBA?? (@Aubameyang7) December 16, 2020

It’s at this point unclear how Arteta is going to end the slump – but one thing’s for sure – if he wants to have any hope of doing so, he desperately needs Aubameyang back to his best.