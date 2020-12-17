Chelsea confident star will stay at club amid January transfer links

Chelsea are reportedly confident striker Olivier Giroud will stay in the country’s capital beyond the January transfer window despite recent suggestions the French World Cup winner could be set to depart.

Giroud, 34, joined Chelsea in 2018 from arch-rivals Arsenal in a deal that cost the Blues a modest £15.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival across town, the 34-year-old experienced forward has featured in over 100 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 50 goals, in all competitions.

After struggling to force his way into manager Frank Lampard’s first-team plans at the start of the new 2020-21 campaign there were suggestions the French striker could be set for a move away.

However, with attacking team-mate Tammy Abraham struggling to find consistent form, Lampard was left with no choice but to reinstate goal-proven Giroud back into the side.

Since his reintroduction back into Lampard’s plans, the 34-year-old has featured in 14 matches in all competitions so far this season and has been directly involved in eight goals; becoming the club’s joint top goal-scorer of the season in the process.

With his current deal set to expire next summer, there has been recent speculation linking Giroud with a January move.

However, according to a recent report from the Telegraph Chelsea’s World Cup winning forward is now likely to stay with the Blues beyond the January window, with the club ‘confident’ the 34-year-old will not look for a move elsewhere.

Whether or not Giroud will be offered and go on to sign a new contract remains to be seen, but this recent report signals good news for fans of the Blues after Giroud appears to be in some of his finest form to date.