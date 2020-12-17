Chelsea star’s agent rules out loan and confirms Blues want permanent deal

The agent of Chelsea defender Emerson has confirmed that the Blues are not considering allowing the Brazilian to leave the club on loan and are instead only interesting in a permanent move.

Emerson, 26, joined Chelsea in 2018 from Serie A side AS Roma in a move which cost the club just £18m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in London, Emerson has featured in just 62 matches in all competitions with just seven coming during the 2020-21 campaign.

Despite featuring in four of Chelsea’s Champions League matches this season, the 26-year-old has made just the one appearance in the Premier League.

According to his agent who recently spoke to FC Inter News, Frank Lampard is unwilling to allow his out-of-favour full-back depart in January on loan as the club would prefer to ‘monetise’ any proposed move.

“Emerson Palmieri to Inter on a free loan? Absolutely not. Chelsea eventually wants to monetize his sale. Not having liquidity is a problem”, explained the super-agent. “Some teams have already done some polls, but not I reveal which ones. How much does it cost? We haven’t talked about it.”

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte who has history with the Blues having managed them from 2016-2018 will be keen to add to his impressive squad’s options.

The blue half of Milan currently sit second in the Serie A table, just one-point behind arch-rivals AC Milan and the club’s 51-year-old manager will be desperate to guide the Nerazzurri to their first league title since 2010.