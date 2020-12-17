How West Brom have financially incentivised Big Sam to keep them in the Premier League

The Telegraph have detailed the terms included in Sam Allardyce’s West Brom contract – and it’s easy to see why he took the job.

Allardyce has not taken a managerial position since departing Everton back in 2018, but has been called upon by the Baggies to save their season.

West Brom, though nowhere near down and out in the Premier League, will need to improve over the second half of the season if they want to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Allardyce has a reputation of saving clubs when they’re in this kind of difficulty – and West Brom have financially incentivised him to pull them out of the mud.

As per the Telegraph, Allardyce, who has initially been appointed until the season’s end, will pocket a £2M bonus if he is able to keep West Brom afloat, as well as being handed a 12-month extension.

If he needed any further motivation to utilise all his managerial knowhow and experience, West Brom have provided it with the promise of a hefty pay-out. Let’s see if he can pull it off.