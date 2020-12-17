Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged over Instagram post

As reported by the BBC‘s Simon Stone, Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for his comments on social media after the win over Southampton.

The Daily Mail reported at the time of the incident that Cavani was facing an FA probe after using the word ‘negrito’ in an Instagram post, thanking a friend for congratulating the striker on netting two goals against Southampton.

While the word used by Cavani may be acceptable in his culture, he was evidently completely unaware of the potentially racist interpretation of his comments in England.

He now has to face the consequences of his lack of awareness, with the BBC’s Simon Stone reporting that Cavani has been charged by the FA for misconduct.

Edinson Cavani charged by FA over post-Southampton social media post. Is regarded as ‘aggravated’ breach as relates to colour, race, ethnic origin. Has until 4 Jan to respond. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 17, 2020

This incident has already been covered and discussed in great detail, but the consensus appears to be that, while Cavani did not have any racist intent with the Instagram post, it doesn’t mean it’s not an offence to have used this word.

He’s a Manchester United player playing in the most watched league on the planet. If he was not aware of how ‘negrito’ could be interpreted in England, who else does he have to blame than himself?