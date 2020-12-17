Menu

Edinson Cavani’s minimum ban if Man United striker is found guilty of misconduct

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the FA – and faces a minimum three-match ban if found guilty, according to the BBC.

As reported by the BBC, Cavani’s use of a Spanish word which is considered racist in England has landed him in hot water with this country’s governing football bodies.

Cavani has been charged with misconduct, though is yet to be found guilty of said charge, with both he and Man United having the right to appeal if they see fit.

MORE: Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged over Instagram post

However, should Cavani be found guilty the BBC report that he will be banned for three matches at a minimum. It would the FA’s decision as to how long that ban would be.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus, AC Milan and Everton all set to battle it out in January for Real Madrid star
Chelsea confident star will stay at club amid January transfer links
Man United forced to look for midfield replacement in January as current star wants out

That would be bad news for Man United, who can ill afford to lose a striker of his calibre in their bid to get their season back on track.

Though, in the grand scheme of things, Cavani and Man United ought to be relieved that the context reflects kindly on the Uruguayan, else the consequences could be far greater.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. R Stevens says:
    December 17, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    If his friend, Negrito, didn’t object, then this could be construed as yet another unwarranted projection by the illiberals to curtail free speech.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.