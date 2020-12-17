Fabrizio Romano confirms midfield star expected to have medical at RB Leipzig

RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai is set to make the long-awaited to switch to RB Leipzig after it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Hungarian and his agent would be flying to Germany on Thursday to complete the deal.

Szoboszlai, 20, has emerged as one of this season’s most talked about players and has looked set to become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

The Hungarian midfielder has enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough with Austrian side RB Salzburg after being directly involved in a whopping 60 goals from just 82 matches, in all competitions.

Given how much the 20-year-old has impressed, both domestically and internationally, Szoboszlai’s long-term future has been speculated for quite some time.

The talented attacking midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal.

However, as it has been heavily reported in recent days that RB Salzburg’s creative talent looks set to snub the European trio and instead opt to join Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig, as per Kicker.

Kicker’s report earlier this week has been confirmed by leading journalist Romano who claims that an agreement between both clubs has now been reached as well as the player’s personal terms.

Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, here we go! The decision has been made. The agreement with Salzburg is set to be completed – personal terms too. ??? Looks like tomorrow is ‘the day’. Szoboszlai and his agent are flying in Leipzig for medicals. More to come soon! #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020

It is expected that Szoboszlai and his agent will fly to Germany on Thursday to complete his medical before the move is officially confirmed.