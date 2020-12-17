Menu

‘I’m in heaven right now’ – These Man United fans react to ‘very attacking’ lineup vs struggling Sheffield United

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United starting lineup that began the boring goalless draw against City ahead of tonight’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United.

There’s two changes to the backline with Dean Henderson replacing David de Gea between the sticks and Alex Telles returning to the starting eleven at left-back in place of Luke Shaw.

Solskjaer has tinkered in central midfield, Scott McTominay and Fred are out in a move that could lead to Paul Pogba in a deeper role, with the superstar partnered by defensive-minded Nemanja Matic.

United’s attacking lineup sees Anthony Martial join Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in the front four.

Solskjaer’s decision to prop up the attacking isn’t surprising at all given that United are facing the Blades – who sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from 12 games so far.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

The Red Devils have ground out victories for the large part in the top-flight recently, Chris Wilder’s men are simply a side that United should be breezing past if they’re hoping to kick on this season.

It’s a special moment for Henderson, as he faces off against the side who he was on loan with for two seasons and presented the stopper with the first-team opportunities to propel to stardom.

The decision to start Henderson may well offer the Red Devils an on-pitch influencer with knowledge of Sheffield United’s secrets, as well as taking De Gea out of the firing line.

