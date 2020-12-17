Jordan Henderson singles out this Liverpool player for praise after victory over Tottenham

Jordan Henderson singled out one Liverpool player for praise after the Reds’ victory over Tottenham at Anfield yesterday evening.

Henderson, who captained Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title last term, will be hoping to do the same this time around, with yesterday’s win over Tottenham a significant step towards achieving that.

Liverpool have Roberto Firmino to thank for securing all three points late on, but it’s not the Brazilian that Henderson has given a special mention to on Twitter after the full-time whistle.

Dug deep and got a big win. Some brilliant performances, especially Rhys Williams on his first premier league start! ?? pic.twitter.com/cDA756cmTp — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2020

With Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the foreseeable, Klopp put his faith in 19-year-old Rhys Williams yesterday night against arguably their strongest competitor in the Premier League.

Williams scarcely put a foot wrong, following the example of fellow academy graduate Curtis Jones in performing to a Liverpool standard when it mattered most – and on his Premier League debut, too.

Liverpool are in the midst of their most successful period since the turn of the millennium, but the performances of their younger players, Williams included, suggests that there’s plenty more success to come.