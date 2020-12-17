Juventus, AC Milan and Everton all set to battle it out in January for Real Madrid star

Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly both lining up a January move for Real Madrid’s want-away star Isco.

Isco, 28, first joined Real Madrid from Malaga back in 2013 in a deal that cost Los Blancos £27m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his long-term future being the subject to much speculation, the talented Spanish attacking midfielder has enjoyed a hugely successful seven-year spell with Real Madrid.

After featuring in 317 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, Isco has had a huge hand in helping his side lift 16 major trophies, including four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles.

However, a shock turn of events has seen the 28-year-old fall out-of-favour with current manager Zinedine Zidane after the French boss has opted to name the star midfielder in just 10 matches in all competitions, so far this season.

Isco’s exclusion from Zidane’s first-team plans have sparked suggestions the talented creator could become a transfer target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are both eyeing a January swoop for Real Madrid’s 28-year-old.

The report claims that both clubs are aware of Isco’s desire to move away from the Santiago Bernabéu and are expected to make their interest official during the January transfer window.

Calciomercato also mention Premier League side Everton and report that manager Carlo Ancelotti is also keen to bring in the Spanish superstar.

Isco’s next destination is not yet known, however, with the winter transfer window just around the corner, expect Isco to be one of the biggest stories.