“Everyone has screwed up here” – Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal teammate defends him after Burnley assault

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno has given his taken on Granit Xhaka’s weekend antics during an interview with Sky Germany.

Xhaka was shown a red card during the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the Emirates after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

The Switzerland international has previous, but moments of ill-discipline of this kind when his team needs 11 on the pitch, while also failing to perform, have understandably seen frustration grown among the Gunners faithful.

Leno, while giving a pretty scathing interview to Sky Germany, defended his teammate, revealing that Xhaka has acknowledged the mistake he made and it’s time to move forward:

“Granit knows best that he made a mistake. Nobody has to tell him that. The coach made it clear, of course, but that’s that for us. (…) Everyone is frustrated right now. He wasn’t in control of the situation. It is not pointed to anyone internally, everyone has screwed up here at one point or another. Mistakes like this happen, but they shouldn’t be repeated. Even after being sent off, we still had the chance to equalize and win the game.”

Ultimately, one mistaken can be forgiven, but Xhaka’s continual moments of madness and his inability to hold Arsenal’s midfield ought to result in his departure.

It’s become pretty clear in recent seasons that he isn’t someone that can be trusted in that area of the field, where games are oftentimes won or lost.