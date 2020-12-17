Liverpool identify shock Georginio Wijnaldum replacement as January move to Barcelona edges closer

Liverpool have reportedly identified Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who looks set to join Barcelona after stalling on a new contract.

Wijnaldum, 30, joined Liverpool from domestic rivals Newcastle United back in 2016 and has since gone on to play a pivotal role in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s recent successes.

Since his arrival in Merseyside four-years ago, Liverpool’s industrious Dutch midfielder has featured in 206 matches in all competitions and has had a huge hand in the Reds lifting the Premier League title and Champions League trophy.

However, suprisingly, despite Wijnaldum’s obvious importance to Klopp’s plans, the midfielder looks set to depart the Reds possibly as early as January.

Wijnaldum’s current deal expires next summer and after failing to agree a new contract, the box-to-box midfielder is odds on to join compatriot Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

According to a recent report from Le10Sport Liverpool have already identified their ideal replacement with Lille’s Sanches at the top of the list.

Sanches, 23, has endured a strange career which has already included turning out for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Championship side Swansea.

The 23-year-old midfielder who plays for Lille after the Ligue 1 side agreed to pay parent club Bayern Munich £18m last year, as per Transfermarkt has emerged as a shock target for Liverpool.

Le10Sport claim that Klopp is keen to bring Sanches to Anfield in place of Wijnaldum should his current midfielder opt to make a move elsewhere.