Man City youngster set for axe after breakdown in communications

Manchester City youth prospect Jayden Braaf could be set for a shock move away from the club’s youth academy after reports emerged suggesting the teenager and the club has had a breakdown in communications.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms midfield star expected to have medical at RB Leipzig

Braaf, 18, who has drawn comparisons to the likes of Jadon Sancho in the past, has emerged as one of England’s brightest young talents.

Born in Holland, the teenager has already featured in 44 youth matches in all competitions for Man City and has been directly involved in 19 goals.

Braaf first arrived in Manchester two-seasons ago from Dutch side PSV, however, despite claiming the club’s under-23’s player of the season award last time out, the teenager has struggled to be named in the club’s under-23’s this campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Man City are open to allowing the youngster to leave the club, ideally on loan as clubs in Germany and Holland remain keen, but it is understood a permanent deal for around £8m is more likely.

The Daily Mail claim that Man City’s coaching staff are keen to remain patient with the 18-year-old winger, however, after suffering a breakdown in communications, Braaf looks all but set to continue his career elsewhere.