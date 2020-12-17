Man United forced to look for midfield replacement in January as current star wants out

Manchester United’s recruitment hierarchy could be forced to revise the club’s January transfer plans as current midfielder Jesse Lingard looks increasingly more likely to depart.

Lingard, 28, has spent his entire career with United after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2000.

The Englishman’s career has included successful loan spells at the likes of Birmingham and Leicester City as well as his highlight moment coming after he scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final.

Despite previously featuring in over 200 matches in all competitions for United’s senior first-team, Lingard could finally be set for a move away after falling majorly out-of-favour with current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having been included in just two EFL Cup matches so far this season, Lingard’s long-term future has become the subject to much speculation.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, the Reds’ decision makers are likely to be forced into the January transfer market in the hunt for a new central midfielder after it becomes increasingly more apparent that Lingard wants out.

The Daily Star’s report goes on to claim that fellow midfielder Paul Pogba is also set for the exit but is not expected to move on until the summer.

However, Lingard’s situation signals the 28-year-old could be gone even sooner than that with a potential move as early as January a strong possibility.

