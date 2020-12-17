Man United issue response after Edinson Cavani is charged with misconduct

Manchester United have issued their response after the FA charged Edinson Cavani with misconduct over THAT Instagram post, reports the BBC‘s Simon Stone.

The Daily Mail reported back in November that the FA were set to spring into action to investigate Cavani after he used the word ‘negrito’ in an Instagram post in conversation with a friend.

You had to be quick if you wanted to see the post when it was live, as understandably, it was soon deleted by Cavani.

As reported by the BBC, Cavani has now been charged with misconduct by the FA. Even if there was no malice or intent from the Uruguayan, English football’s governing body have seemingly deemed it worthy of punishment.

Manchester United, Cavani’s employers, do not appear to agree. As reported by Simon Stone on Twitter, the club released a statement which reiterated the context in which the word was used.

“We note the FA decision to charge Edinson Cavani. Edinson + club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted + apologised for. Player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 17, 2020

This is an unambiguous defence of Cavani, which you could deem to be a risky stance to take from United. Though, it’s not official confirmation that they will appeal the FA’s charge.