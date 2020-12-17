Menu

Man United issue response after Edinson Cavani is charged with misconduct

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have issued their response after the FA charged Edinson Cavani with misconduct over THAT Instagram post, reports the BBC‘s Simon Stone.

The Daily Mail reported back in November that the FA were set to spring into action to investigate Cavani after he used the word ‘negrito’ in an Instagram post in conversation with a friend.

You had to be quick if you wanted to see the post when it was live, as understandably, it was soon deleted by Cavani.

As reported by the BBC, Cavani has now been charged with misconduct by the FA. Even if there was no malice or intent from the Uruguayan, English football’s governing body have seemingly deemed it worthy of punishment.

Manchester United, Cavani’s employers, do not appear to agree. As reported by Simon Stone on Twitter, the club released a statement which reiterated the context in which the word was used.

This is an unambiguous defence of Cavani, which you could deem to be a risky stance to take from United. Though, it’s not official confirmation that they will appeal the FA’s charge.

