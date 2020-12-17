According to Sempre Milan via Pianeta Milan (a contributor to La Gazzetta dello Sport), AC Milan have tabled a loan-to-buy offer to Barcelona for midfielder Riqui Puig.

Pianeta Milan report that the Rossoneri, who sit top of the Serie A table after 12 games, are in need of reinforcing their midfield ranks come January, with the 21-year-old emerging as their latest option.

It’s claimed that Milan have already tabled a loan-to-buy offer for Puig, which includes a mandatory requirement to make the deal permanent for €13m, which could appeal to the cash-strapped side.

Pianeta Milan add that it would be an 18-month loan spell, with Barcelona retaining a buy-back option on the promising Spaniard.

With Ismael Bennacer injured and Rade Krunic struggling to perform, Pianeta Milan reiterate that midfield is seen as a key area to improve in come the opening of the winter transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I’m in heaven right now’ – These Man United fans react to ‘very attacking’ lineup vs struggling Sheffield United Spurs forward Heung-Min Son wins FIFA’s Puskas award with end-to-end solo goal vs Burnley (Photo) Embarrassing moment as Liverpool misspell Mauritius advertisement on board during Spurs clash

Legend Paulo Maldini, who acts as the side’s technical director, could find his efforts to recruit Puig massively boosted by the fact that the ace is at odds with Ronald Koeman.

Koeman reportedly branded the young midfielder as a ‘leaker’ in front of the entire dressing room ahead of the pre-season tie in honour of Joan Gamper.

Puig’s action – or lack thereof – on the pitch this season seems to signal that there may well be an issue, with the midfielder only making four substitute appearances this term for a grand total of 77 minutes.

The report adds that Milan could capitalise on their brilliant relationship with the Blaugrana to secure this deal, with Puig also said to be attracting the interest of many Spanish and European clubs.

For a side that are in pretty serious financial trouble, €13m for a player who has certainly shown promise – but hasn’t played at the senior level all that much – seems like a very fair fee.