Liverpool’s finance chiefs may want to look away after the club have faced some embarrassment after an advertisement was misspelt on the board during Wednesday night’s win against Spurs.
According to Sporx, the Mauritius’ tourism board have an advertising deal with the Reds worth €8m – which is 381 million Mauritius rupees.
The Mauritius’ taxpayers will be furious once they learn that their hard-earned money has gone to a campaign which has ultimately misspelt the name of their nation, which is an Island off of Africa.
The Anfield advertising board promoted Mauritusnow.com – missing an ‘I’ from the country’s name in an embarrassing moment.
If the government of Mauritius wants to advertise their website during a Liverpool game, I think the first thing they should do is spell the name of the country correctly ?? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/29LOPAkY55
— Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) December 16, 2020
@LFC promoting #Mauritius at the cost of Rs400,000,000, all paid by the #Mauritian taxpayer.
They could not even get the name correctly! ????
It is: https://t.co/G022PQfWQt!@seemauritius#TheLogicalMauritian #Moris #Tourism #AyoMoris #Liverpool #PremierLeague#LFC #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/P1oex7LFv0
— The Logical Mauritian (@mauritianlogic) December 16, 2020
Pictures via NBC Sports’ coverage of Liverpool vs Spurs.
Liverpool will face the brunt of the criticism and embarrassment for the blunder, even though this may well be an error on the side of the advertising agency.