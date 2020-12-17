Liverpool’s finance chiefs may want to look away after the club have faced some embarrassment after an advertisement was misspelt on the board during Wednesday night’s win against Spurs.

According to Sporx, the Mauritius’ tourism board have an advertising deal with the Reds worth €8m – which is 381 million Mauritius rupees.

The Mauritius’ taxpayers will be furious once they learn that their hard-earned money has gone to a campaign which has ultimately misspelt the name of their nation, which is an Island off of Africa.

The Anfield advertising board promoted Mauritusnow.com – missing an ‘I’ from the country’s name in an embarrassing moment.

If the government of Mauritius wants to advertise their website during a Liverpool game, I think the first thing they should do is spell the name of the country correctly ?? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/29LOPAkY55 — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) December 16, 2020

Pictures via NBC Sports’ coverage of Liverpool vs Spurs.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Curtis Jones does Harry Kane’s ‘signature move’ as these fans spot ‘dangerous’ aerial play from Liverpool ace vs Spurs Premier League club votes against £367M TV deal – which passes at 19:1 Premier League confirm impending rule change regarding concussion substitutes

Liverpool will face the brunt of the criticism and embarrassment for the blunder, even though this may well be an error on the side of the advertising agency.