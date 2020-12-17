(Photo) Wonderful moment as Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs for Manchester United

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has taken to social media this evening to share that his eldest son, Kai, has signed with the Red Devils.

As per CTV Calgary’s Tyson Fedor, Kai is 11 years old. Rooney, who is currently acting as Derby County’s interim manager has four sons with wife Coleen; Kai, Klay, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Rooney wrote that this is a ‘proud day’ adding ‘keep up the hard work son’. With this caption accompanying three pictures of Kai penning a contract with the Manchester outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

Rooney signs for @ManUtd … no not the legend Wayne coming back for a second kick at the can, but his 11 year old son Kai. — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) December 17, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Anthony Martial scores for Man United after lovely first-time Paul Pogba pass vs Sheffield United Video: Marcus Rashford produces excellent touch before fine finish to equalise for Man United vs Sheffield United Video: Dean Henderson gifts ex-loan club Sheffield a goal with nightmare error for Manchester United

All the best to Kai as he takes the next step in his own football journey at the club where his father established himself as an all-time Premier League and England great.