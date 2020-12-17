Menu

Premier League club votes against £367M TV deal – which passes at 19:1

Newcastle United FC
According to the Mirror, just one Premier League club voted against the league’s bumper three-year deal with TV network beIN Sports.

The report notes that the renewal of the Premier League’s deal with beIN Sports will see them bank £367M, a figure which will be split among the clubs, so one would assume they would welcome the news.

However, while 19 of the clubs in the league voted in favour of the deal’s approval, Newcastle United did not, as per the Mirror. It’s suggested in the report that it’s related to beIN Sports’ medalling in their proposed Saudi Arabian takeover, which collapsed lacking Premier League approval.

Though it’s commendable for Newcastle to make a stand against the league, and you can certainly see why they’re reluctant to do business with beIN Sports, the reality is that the deal brings a reported £367M into the league, which is good news for Newcastle and the rest of the league – especially this year.

