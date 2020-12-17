Bukayo Saka sends message to Arsenal fans on Twitter after Southampton stalemate

Bukayo Saka has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Arsenal faithful after they failed to win once again at the Emirates yesterday evening.

Arsenal sit 15th in the table after earning just 14 points from their opening 13 Premier League fixtures. Mikel Arteta has failed to build on last season, which saw the Gunners defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

You can blame poor recruitment, inept game management or the drastic downturn in form of key players, but in reality Arsenal have just seen themselves fall victim of a freak dip in fortunes – but that’s the Premier League for you.

Yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton, during which former forward Theo Walcott found the back of the net for the visitors, was the latest in a string of shortfalls for Arteta’s men.

Bukayo Saka, an Arsenal boy at heart, has felt it necessary to take to Twitter to apologise to the fans. As has often been the case, the Gunners players are more prolific on social media than they are on the pitch.