Spurs forward Heung-Min Son wins FIFA’s Puskas award with end-to-end solo goal vs Burnley

With FIFA’s annual football awards taking placing tonight, Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-Min Son has been crowned as the winner of the prestigious Puskas award.

Son has picked up the honour, which is named after Hungarian all-time great Ferenc Puskas, for his magnificent effort which came in a 5-0 win against Burnley on 7 December 2019.

The South Korean picked up the ball just outside his own box after Jose Mourinho’s side cleared away a free-kick from the set-piece specialising Clarets.

Son then embarked on an extraordinary run which saw him use his blistering pace – combined with precise dribbling – to directly beat six Burnley players before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

It’s astonishing to see that Son remained cool, calm and composed after a lung-busting run took him from end to end.

Pictures from Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the other high-profile nominees for the award was Luis Suarez, who produced an insane backheel effort for Barcelona vs Mallorca, the striker was sold to Atletico Madrid this summer.