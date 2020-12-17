Real Madrid are a one-man team under Zinedine Zidane – these stats prove it

Real Madrid are a one-man team under Zinedine Zidane – even after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. That’s what the stats suggest, as reported by AS.

To suggest that someone is a one-man team is not to claim that the entirety of their goals are scored or created by a single player, rather their standings in the league and cup competitions would differ greatly if you took a single player out of their side.

There’s plenty of examples to use, from Eden Hazard at Chelsea, to Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace, and Lionel Messi at Barcelona after much of the old guard departed.

One name that we didn’t expect to see when discussing this topic is Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, but as AS report, he has, and more so than Cristiano Ronaldo did when he was playing his football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As AS report, Benzema has scored 29% of Real Madrid’s goals since Zinedine Zidane re-joined as manager, while Cristiano Ronaldo netted 28% of the goals during the Frenchman’s first stint as manager.

While Ronaldo’s was over a larger sample size, it’s commendable that Benzema has got anywhere close to matching the now Juventus striker’s contributions to Los Blancos. Hats off, Karim.