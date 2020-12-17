Trent Alexander-Arnold trolls Jose Mourinho after Liverpool beat Spurs

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Twitter to troll Jose Mourinho after the Reds defeated Tottenham at Anfield last night.

In what was described as a Premier League title six-pointer, with the fixture going someway to determining who would be top at Christmas, Tottenham travelled to Anfield for the toughest test of their title credentials to date.

Mourinho’s men passed the test, but were unable to return to London with anything to show for it, with Roberto Firmino having scored the winner for Liverpool late on with a quite superb header.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Mourinho made his feelings known to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the full-time whistle, claiming that the best team lost – implying that Spurs deserved more from the game.

It’s down to you to determine whether you agree with that or not, but one man who clearly doesn’t is Liverpool academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold, who posted the below on Twitter after the game.

First-class trolling from Trent!