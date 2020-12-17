Video: Anthony Martial scores for Man United after lovely first-time Paul Pogba pass vs Sheffield United

Manchester United have completed a turnaround against Sheffield United after conceding early on, with Anthony Martial firing the Red Devils into the lead seven minutes after Marcus Rashford’s equaliser.

Bruno Fernandes played the ball squarely across midfield which led to a brilliant moment from Paul Pogba, the inconsistent superstar floated the ball into Martial’s path with a fine first-time pass.

Martial actually missed connection with the ball, with that strange moment actually leaving it to bounce over Aaron Ramsdale’s head before the forward finally poked it into the back of the net.

This is the forward’s first Premier League goal of the season.

What a turnaround! Anthony Martial scores his 1st Premier League goal of the season to put @ManUtd ahead ?#PLonPrime #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/dVCgIJrSgl — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 17, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have once again flipped the tables after a shaky start, this is starting to become the consistent event that kickstart the Red Devils on their way to a Premier League win.