Video: Chelsea loanee Ampadu’s foul sparks heated clash between Solskjaer and Chris Wilder as Man United beat Sheffield

In the 93rd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League win against Sheffield United, Ethan Ampadu sparked a fiery clash between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder.

Ampadu, who is on loan at the Blades from Chelsea, knocked Marcus Rashford to the floor in a foul, which left the England international in agony.

The moment sparked a heated argument on the sidelines between Solskjaer and Wilder, with the pair in a fiery shouting match which saw the Sheffield boss point his finer at Ole in a death stare moment.

The jolly fourth official trailed over to get in between the two men and calm down the encounter.

The duo let bygones be bygones a couple of minutes later as they shook hands at full-time.

