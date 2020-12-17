Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ice-cold reaction to Robert Lewandowski winning FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after Robert Lewandowski was crowned as FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of 2020 was absolutely priceless.

Five-time Ballon d’or winner Ronaldo and six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi both tuned in via video link as the Bayern Munich striker was crowned the victor by president Gianni Infantino.

As Lewandowski was handed the honour in person, Juventus forward Ronaldo was completely ice-cold as he didn’t flinch for even a second with his killer stare.

The 35-year-old is a prime example of a pure winner, he absolutely hates seeing anyone else finish ahead of him and looks to have started psyching himself up to bag the honour in a year’s time.

Y?l?n en iyi futbolcusu Bayern Münih’li Robert Lewandowski oldu FIFA taraf?ndan da??t?lan “Y?l?n En ?yileri” ödülleri farkl? kategorilerde sahiplerini buldu. Lionel Messi ve Cristiano Ronaldo’yu geride… Tamam?: https://t.co/bSmYhEnaJA#?ngiltere #Koronavirüs pic.twitter.com/ouzCm3poWg — Haberler (@Haberler) December 17, 2020

Pictures from the FIFA Best Awards.

Lewandowski was absolutely phenomenal last season, and is off to a flying start in this campaign, as he fired the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title and also a triumph in Champions League.

This was undoubtedly one of the best season’s of the Polish superstar’s career, it was certainly the one that proved the most threat to Ronaldo and Messi, which proved true with this result.