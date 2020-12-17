Video: Curtis Jones does Harry Kane’s ‘signature move’ as these fans spot ‘dangerous’ aerial play from Liverpool ace vs Spurs

The dominant performance from Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones in the Reds’ win against Tottenham Hotspur has been clouded due to some Spurs fans noticing the midfielder’s apparent dangerous play.

In the 74th minute of the Merseyside outfit’s 2-1 win, a Hugo Lloris goal kick sparked an aerial duel between Lucas Moura and Jones, which came just past the halfway line.

Lucas produced a phenomenal leap to thrust himself into the air, with Jones bending himself over in order to pull out of the duel, leaving Moura to crash to the floor.

The incident sparked clear calls for a foul from one of Spurs’ assistant coaches on the sidelines, but the play continued.

Some Spurs fans likened the move by Jones to their superstar Harry Kane’s ‘signature move’ in some worrying reaction, with the striker known to back in to opponents during aerial duels.

Here’s some fan reaction to the moment:

BAN CURTIS JONES FROM PLAYING FOOTBALL AGAIN????COULD HAVE BROKE LUCAS NECK! @SkySports Have a word. — Sam (@SamBN17) December 16, 2020

Curtis Jones just Harry Kane’s Lucas ??? #lfc — KeefMc ?? (@keefieM) December 16, 2020

Curtis Jones did the ‘Harry Kane move’ on Lucas Moura by the way… but I’m sure the media won’t grill him for the next month about it — Tom McQuillin (@tommcquillin1) December 16, 2020

Curtis Jones just did a ‘Kane signature move’ on Lucas — Matt™? (@xthfcmatt) December 16, 2020

Hopefully sky sports make a YouTube video on Curtis Jones dangerous play — Charlie?? (@Thfcharlie) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and NBC Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League club votes against £367M TV deal – which passes at 19:1 Premier League confirm impending rule change regarding concussion substitutes Video: Man United starlet outlines first-team credentials with composed finish vs Leeds U-18s

It’s a shame that 19-year-old Jones is facing criticism and comparisons to Kane’s actions when the footage makes it clear that his contact with Lucas is very minimal – if any, unlike Kane’s tight back-to-back incidents that have sparked controversy this season.

It seems as though these incidents are being presented as controversial moments on every Premier League matchday now, should the top-flight do anything about this or should they leave it be?