Video: Dean Henderson gifts ex-loan club Sheffield a goal with nightmare error for Manchester United

Sheffield United have stunned Manchester United by capitalising on an error to take the lead in just the fourth minute of tonight’s Premier League tie.

Dean Henderson was punished for taking too much liberties when the ball was passed back to him by one of his centre-backs, the star took too long and was pressed by Oliver Burke.

Burke’s hardworking efforts paid off as he won blocked the ball and laid it off to David McGoldrick, with the Ireland international left free to poke the ball into the empty net.

Henderson is making his return to Bramall Lane after two seasons out on loan with the Blades, with those very first-team opportunities providing his platform to stardom.

A nightmare start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and a moment to forget for Henderson.