Video: Man United starlet outlines first-team credentials with composed finish vs Leeds U-18s

Manchester United are lacking in the centre-forward department – but could the answer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems already be coming through the ranks?

The Red Devils acquired Edinson Cavani on a short-term deal to give them a natural option through the middle. While all of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are capable of playing there, you certainly couldn’t consider any of them out-and-out centre-forwards.

One man who could be considered exactly that is Charlie McNeil, signed from Manchester City and is currently with United’s U-18 side. He put his credentials as a striker on display this afternoon with a brilliantly composed goal against Leeds United’s U-18s.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

McNeil kept his cool after getting around the goalkeeper and applied the finishing touch – and how. If he continues to score goals like this for United’s academy sides, Solskjaer may well use the upcoming FA Cup early rounds as an opportunity to give him some minutes – or so he would hope.

