Video: Marcus Rashford produces excellent touch before fine finish to equalise for Man United vs Sheffield United

Manchester United have drawn level against Sheffield United in the 25th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie thanks to some fine work from Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford.

Lindelof had the ball played back to him by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and then immediately looked up before firing a pinpoint long pass into Rashford’s path.

Rashford made sure his darting run wouldn’t go to waste as he controlled the ball expertly with a beautiful touch before hammering the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area.

United found themselves behind early on after Dean Henderson handed his former loan club a timely Christmas gift with a horrific blunder.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

The pressure will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to kick on and overcome these relegation candidates with ease, otherwise questions will be asked.