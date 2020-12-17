Video: Marcus Rashford scores after stunning team move involving Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood and Martial as Man United extend lead vs Sheffield

Marcus Rashford has bagged his second goal of the night for Manchester United vs Sheffield United in some serious style after a jaw-dropping team move from the Red Devils in the 50th minute.

Rashford equalised for the Red Devils in the 25th minute. Paul Pogba sparked the move leading to his second with some beautiful play after intercepting a poor Sheffield throw-in.

The superstar turned away from one Blades ace and then used a perfect roulette to spin away from another before playing the ball into Bruno Fernandes’ feet.

Fernandes effortlessly flicked the ball to a charging Mason Greenwood, who was brought down with a rough challenge but Rashford kept the play alive by charing onto the loose ball.

The England international played it into Fernandes, who slipped it to Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman’s heavy touch-cum-shot teeing it up for Rashford once more.

Rashford had the ball in the back of the net after Aaron Ramsdale struggled to deal with his first-time finish from the edge of the area.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be absolutely delighted after seeing this, it’s not often we see such a silky attacking move.