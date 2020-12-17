“Dream turned into reality” – Liverpool youngster reacts after victorious Premier League debut

Rhys Williams has taken to Twitter to react after making his Premier League debut during Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham yesterday evening.

Williams scarcely put a foot wrong as Liverpool gained the initiative in the title race with a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side, with Roberto Firmino’s late winner ensuring they would take all three points.

The 19-year-old, a product of the Reds’ esteemed academy, has been thrown in at the deep end by Jurgen Klopp through absolute necessity, with both Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out injured.

He didn’t look out of place last night, even against opposition of such quality, and judging by this tweet he posted after the full-time whistle had blown, he enjoyed that one!

Another dream turned into reality. Delighted to make my premier league debut and a huge win to go with it. We Go Again ! #lfc ??? pic.twitter.com/iKezMM35IK — Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams01) December 16, 2020

There’s a bright future to come from Williams, no doubt. Whether he will be granted first-team opportunities when Klopp has a fully fit squad remains to be seen, but for now he can celebrate a victorious Premier League debut.