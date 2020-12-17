According to the Athletic (subscription required), Wolves are interested in reignite their interest in Liverpool attacker Divock Origi with a swoop in the January transfer window.

The Athletic’s James Pearce (Liverpool correspondent) and Tim Spiers (Wolves correspondent) have found that the Wanderers are eyeing the addition of a striker following Raul Jimenez’s injury.

Jimenez is recovering from surgery after he sustained a fractured skull in a scary collision with David Luiz – leaving him to be stretchered off in the early stages of the Midlands outfit’s tie against Arsenal.

The Athletic report that Wolves hold a long-standing interest in the Belgian, who is keen to secure more first-team football to ensure a spot in his nation’s Euros squad, after trying to recruit the ace in 2018.

It’s claimed that Origi rejected a £22m transfer to Wolves in 2018, with the versatile attacker instead deciding to remain at Anfield and contend for a place.

The Athletic state that Liverpool aren’t actually looking to sell the 25-year-old, but will do if the right offer is on the table, with the side reportedly expected to command around £20m for Origi.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Marcus Rashford scores after stunning team move involving Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood and Martial as Man United extend lead vs Sheffield (Photo) Wonderful moment as Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs for Manchester United Video: Anthony Martial scores for Man United after lovely first-time Paul Pogba pass vs Sheffield United

Origi is contracted until the summer of 2024, with the Belgian reportedly one of more than two dozen potential strikers targets for Wolves, with that list to be cut down at the end of December.

Origi has only made seven appearances across all competitions so far this season, he’s started four times but has completed the entire 90 minutes just once – in a Carabao Cup tie.

The ace, who can play as a centre-forward or on either wing, is largely used as a rotation option or figure off the bench by Jurgen Klopp.

Origi has already cemented his legend with the Anfield outfit with his clutch double firing Liverpool past Barcelona in the 2018 Champions League semi-finals, before also bagging in the final vs Spurs.

Liverpool did business with Wolves this summer, first selling prospect Ki-Jana Hoever to the Wanderers before recruiting Diogo Jota from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.