Amad Diallo Traore to complete Man United transfer in January with passport granted to exciting winger

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Amad Diallo Traore has received his passport, meaning that the ace will complete his transfer from Atalanta to Manchester United in January.

The Red Devils officially announced that they’d pre-agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old at the mid-season point, subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medial and the all-important work permit.

Romano mentioned the ‘timing’ of the starlet receiving his passport as the reason for the delayed move initially as well, though the reason’s never been reported it could well be that Amad Diallo being born in the Ivory Coast and moving to Italy at a young age may be the factor.

Amad began to work his way into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the talent scored when he made his his Serie A debut off the bench last October, with the ace making two more substitute outings last term.

Amad Diallo has finally received his passport, the deadlines have been respected. He will fly to Manchester in January to complete his move to Man United. €25m + €15m add ons to Atalanta. ????? @Amaddiallo79 #MUFC #ManUtd #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2020

The fact that a transfer to United had been pre-agreed on Deadline Day may be why the winger has only made two appearances off the bench this season, for a grand total of 35 minutes.

United also signed another winger on the final day of the window in Uruguayan talent Facundo Pellistri, who has yet to feature for the first-team but has shown some encouraging signs at Under-23s level.

This could be a good time for Manchester United fans to read about the match that sparked their interest in the Ivorian, the Atalanta president’s revelations about which team it came against will certainly leave Red Devils with a smile on their face…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now have another attacking option in their hands from January, it’s a shame the passport issue stopped the talent from helping them in their unsuccessful Champions League run.