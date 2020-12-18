Menu

Arsenal legend backs struggling boss Mikel Arteta and insists Gunners are not “a sacking club”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

While speaking to YouTube channel Off The Ball, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has insisted that sacking Mikel Arteta is not the solution to the Gunners problems.

Parlour certainly earned his right to give his take on all things Arsenal during his career with the club, but he wasn’t used to featuring in sides that found themselves only marginally clear of the relegation zone.

MORE: “They can get relegated” – Arsenal legend acknowledges possibility of Gunners going down this term

That’s the reality the Gunners find themselves in at current, though. With Mikel Arteta’s men having one of the worst home records in the Premier League, they sit in 15th place in the table.

This is on the back of winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, two triumphs which must have left Arsenal fans thinking they were perfectly poised for success under Areta’s stewardship.

More Stories / Latest News
Robert Lewandowski votes Liverpool star as his top pick for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award
Video: How Robert Lewandowski celebrated being crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s polarising voting intentions for The Best FIFA Men’s Player have been revealed

All has not gone to plan, though – clearly. Despite that, Parlour insists that Arsenal should not pull the plug on Arteta. He told YouTube channel Off The Ball:

“I don’t think Arsenal are a sacking club. Mikel Arteta has been around Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger – he knows as a player the dressing room is so important.”

“If there is a problem, he has to deal with it very quickly. If it does get out of control, the only person to lose their job, it’s not the players, it’s the manager straight away.”

“Hopefully he can turn that around and make sure he sorts that out very quickly.”

Do you agree with him, Arsenal fans? Or is the situation so dire that he needs to go?

More Stories Mikel Arteta Ray Parlour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.