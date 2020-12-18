Arsenal legend backs struggling boss Mikel Arteta and insists Gunners are not “a sacking club”

While speaking to YouTube channel Off The Ball, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has insisted that sacking Mikel Arteta is not the solution to the Gunners problems.

Parlour certainly earned his right to give his take on all things Arsenal during his career with the club, but he wasn’t used to featuring in sides that found themselves only marginally clear of the relegation zone.

That’s the reality the Gunners find themselves in at current, though. With Mikel Arteta’s men having one of the worst home records in the Premier League, they sit in 15th place in the table.

This is on the back of winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, two triumphs which must have left Arsenal fans thinking they were perfectly poised for success under Areta’s stewardship.

All has not gone to plan, though – clearly. Despite that, Parlour insists that Arsenal should not pull the plug on Arteta. He told YouTube channel Off The Ball:

“I don’t think Arsenal are a sacking club. Mikel Arteta has been around Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger – he knows as a player the dressing room is so important.”

“If there is a problem, he has to deal with it very quickly. If it does get out of control, the only person to lose their job, it’s not the players, it’s the manager straight away.”

“Hopefully he can turn that around and make sure he sorts that out very quickly.”

Do you agree with him, Arsenal fans? Or is the situation so dire that he needs to go?