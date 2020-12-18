According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are tracking Slavia Prague starlet Abdallah Sima, the 19-year-old winger has been valued at €50m by the Czech Republic outfit’s president Jaroslav Tvrdik.

Calciomercato report that Arsenal are joined by Juventus with interest in the Senegalese ace, with both sides putting Sima’s ‘name in their notebooks’ and hoping to watching the talent in person soon.

Sima only joined Slavia this summer after moving to the Czech Republic from French side Evian, Prague moved quickly to snap the ace up from Mas Taborsko.

Sima has quickly won himself a spot in Slavia’s senior ranks after impressing for the B team, with four goals in six games earning him a promotion.

The 19-year-old hasn’t looked back since with nine goals and an assist for the first-team from just 12 appearances so far, with the talent starring as a right-winger for all but one of these.

Calciomercato report that Sima has been likened to all-time great Thierry Henry, which is of course encouraging but hopefully this doesn’t take over as it’s unfair to label the ace so early into his career.

It’s unsurprisingly added that Sima has been inspired by Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane, Senegal may have another attacking talent on their hands after the emergence of Ismaila Sarr over the past two years.

Calciomercato add that Slavia Prague are convinced that Sima is destined to be sold for a fee that will shatter the Czech Republic record that Tomas Soucek set when he left for West Ham – €21m.

As per the Express via Czech outlet CT Sport, Soucek has called on the Hammers to also keep an eye on the ace, stating that he’s ‘excited’ about the attacker.

Here’s what Soucek had to say on his former club’s bright spark:

From what I see, I have to say, I’m excited about him,” Soucek told Czech channel CT Sport. “His goals are very much similar to what I’ve been scoring

I’m glad that such a player was found, but it’s not just about that. He shows one-on-one qualities, finishing, just a typical winger.

“I have to say that the guys or the media around West Ham know about him. I would only be happy if another player from Slavia came, but it is still far away.

“He’s still a young player and he has to prove it. But a lot of people know about him and notice him. Only good for him.”

The pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta at Arsenal after a disastrous run has seen them lose six of their last nine Premier League games, with the side’s attack looking very ineffective.

It might be time for Arteta and Co. to have a word with former Gunners hero Tomas Rosicky to get some more information on Sima and perhaps even thrust them into pole position.