“We have a lot to improve” – Man United star reacts after narrow victory over Sheffield United

Manchester United FC
Bruno Fernandes took to Twitter to react after Manchester United’s victory over 20th place Sheffield United on Thursday night.

The Red Devils made life hard for themselves at Bramall Lane, edging Sheffield United in a 3-2 victory, via a Marcus Rashford brace and another from Anthony Martial.

The win ensured the continuation of United’s hot-streak away from home, which has kept their Premier League season afloat so far.

Bruno Fernandes, who has earned himself somewhat of a reputation as genuine captain material at Old Trafford, posted the below on Twitter in wake of the victory.

The midfielder is right in saying that United need to improve. If they want to finish in the top four this season, they cannot afford to be gifting the opposition goals so cheaply.

Although, all due respect, Sheffield United are as far from a “tough opponent” as you’re likely to find in the division, having now won just one point from their opening 13 fixtures.

Regardless, Man United now sit in 12th place with a game in hand, meaning another win would see them move above Tottenham and sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

What a bizarre season this has been…

