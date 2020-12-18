According to SportWitness via a variety of European outlets, Silkeborg IF ace Frederik Alves is finally on the brink of securing a long-awaited transfer to West Ham.

Danish newspaper Midtjyllands Avis now report that the 21-year-old has said his farewells to his teammates, with the centre-back not part of the squad for today’s clash against Skive.

Midtjyllands Avis also add that Alves, who was born and bred in Denmark but is of Brazilian descent, will travel to the United Kingdom soon.

SportWitness importantly reported via Ekstra Bladet earlier this month that West Ham will avoid missing out on the ace being ineligible via new Brexit transfer rules by agreeing the deal before January 31.

Finally SportWitness reported via Danish outlet BT that the deal will be worth between 10 and 12 million Kroner – which equates to around £1.2 to £1.45m at the current exchange rates.

Alves has made eight appearances this season, helping his side to six wins, two of which were accompanied by clean sheets.

The 6ft2 defender hasn’t featured since November 1 though, with it unclear if he’s recovered from injury as of yet.

Alves is a current international for Denmark at Under-21s level, winning five caps to date.

Alves will boost David Moyes’ centre-back ranks, which currently consist of four natural options in Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Watford loanee Craig Dawson.

If the aforementioned fee of between £1.2m to £1.45m is accurate, Alves is a low-cost option that could have massive upside for the Hammers.