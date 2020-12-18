Crystal Palace would agree to sell defender if Big Sam’s West Brom showed interest

James Tomkins could be on his way out of Crystal Palace – which could play into the hands of new West Brom manager Sam Allardyce, according to the Standard.

Tomkins is what you would call an archetypal Premier League defender. Strong in the air, combative and reliable. It’s why he’s had such a prolonged career at the top level with West Ham and Crystal Palace.

While his Palace career appears to be coming to an end, or at least so the Standard suggest, that doesn’t mean his Premier League journey will too. The Standard believe that Sam Allardyce could be keen to recruit Tomkins to join West Brom in their battle to remain in the Premier League.

He certainly meets all the all the Big Sam criteria, and of course played under him at Upton Park. Having recovered from his long-term injury problems, Tomkins is now fit and in contention at Palace, but with game-time likely to be hard to come by, and him still having plenty to offer at 31, a move to the Baggies makes sense for all involved.

It’s worth noting that the Standard make no guarantees that West Brom would for move for Tomkins, rather clarify that Palace could be willing to sell him on the cheap, should Allardyce coming knocking. Let’s wait and see.