Jose Mourinho calls up Luka Modric in bid to seal Spurs return for Real Madrid star who can negotiate free transfer from January

Spanish television channel El Chiringuito have sensationally claimed that Jose Mourinho has called Luka Modric in an attempt to bring the midfielder back to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos signed Modric from Spurs for a fee of £30m in the summer of 2012, as per BBC Sport, with the Croatian playing a key part in the La Liga powerhouses’ success since, becoming a club legend.

Considering the factors, this may not be that difficult of a deal for the north London outfit to secure, with Modric’s contract expiring next summer and the maestro having worked with Mourinho before.

Modric, who turned 35 years old at the start of the season, told the media that he’d like to stay in the Spanish capital, but there’s been no clear signs that a renewal is close.

Sport reported a couple of months ago that Madrid will only offer a one-year contract to their long-serving midfielder, due to their strict policy when it comes to older players.

With Modric’s contract expiring next summer and thus becoming a free agent, Spurs have the opportunity to potentially negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the superstar in January.

Mourinho managed the Bernabeu outfit from the summer of 2010 to 2013, so he was at the helm when Modric was recruited and worked with the star for an entire year.

Modric established himself as one of the Premier League’s best players in his four years with Spurs, with Madrid doing what themselves and Barcelona used to do by bringing a top-flight standout to Spain.

The Croatia international made 160 appearances during his time with Tottenham and has featured 362 times for Madrid, he’s remained a key player this season.

Modric hasn’t missed a single game for Los Blancos this season, starting in 15 of their 19 fixtures to date, completing 90 minutes on nine occasions so there’s clearly still plenty of gas in the tank.

With Spurs emerging as early contenders for the title this season and hoping to build on this platform in the future, Modric could be the ideal experienced figure to bring in next summer to boost the team.