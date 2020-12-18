Brilliant news for Chelsea as Frank Lampard confirm duo returned to training today

Chelsea have welcomed wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi back to training at Cobham, Frank Lampard has confirmed (via the Blues Twitter account).

The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats on the road to Everton and Wolves, with little natural width available for any of the games in attack. Timo Werner is as close to an alternative winger as Lampard has had available, with Christian Pulisic in and out of the side himself.

Fear not though, Chelsea fans. Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi are back in training, having made their returns today, Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

The boss starts with an injury update, and reports Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi are back training with the team for the first time today. He will have to see where they’re at on Monday before he makes a decision for West Ham. That is the only injury news.#CHEWHU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2020

It remains to be seen if either will be fit to face West Ham on Monday night, but their returns, Ziyech in particular, will be welcomed by all with any affiliation to Chelsea. On recent evidence – they need them.

Ziyech in particular, who out of Chelsea’s array of attacking talent they recruited over the summer, looks to be the most effective at current. Who would have thought it?