Menu

Brilliant news for Chelsea as Frank Lampard confirm duo returned to training today

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have welcomed wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi back to training at Cobham, Frank Lampard has confirmed (via the Blues Twitter account).

The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats on the road to Everton and Wolves, with little natural width available for any of the games in attack. Timo Werner is as close to an alternative winger as Lampard has had available, with Christian Pulisic in and out of the side himself.

MORE: Chelsea confident star will stay at club amid January transfer links

Fear not though, Chelsea fans. Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi are back in training, having made their returns today, Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

More Stories / Latest News
Top Bundesliga side eye January loan swoop for fringe Manchester United ace
Crystal Palace would agree to sell defender if Big Sam’s West Brom showed interest
Inter Milan identify Newcastle United defender as potential solution to defensive woes

It remains to be seen if either will be fit to face West Ham on Monday night, but their returns, Ziyech in particular, will be welcomed by all with any affiliation to Chelsea. On recent evidence – they need them.

Ziyech in particular, who out of Chelsea’s array of attacking talent they recruited over the summer, looks to be the most effective at current. Who would have thought it?

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Frank Lampard Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.