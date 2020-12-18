Robert Lewandowski votes Liverpool star as his top pick for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

As reported by FOX, The Best FIFA Men’s Player winner Robert Lewandowski voted for a Liverpool player as his first-choice – with neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three.

This is Lewandowski’s best, and perhaps only, opportunity of winning such an esteemed individual honour in his playing career. You can’t blame the Pole for voting tactically, even if the general consensus was that he would win the award at a canter.

Especially following the cancellation of the Ballon D’Or, Lewandowski was always likely to take no chances with this one – which essentially means not voting for either Messi or Ronaldo, and as a result leaving them with one less vote in their own efforts to win the award.

FOX report that Lewandowski instead voted for Liverpool midfielder Thiago, who was a teammate of his at Bayern Munich last year, Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne. All world-class players in their own right, but none of them had any real shot at beating Lewandowski to the award.

He’s voted for a friend and two non-competitors. You have to respect the complete disregard for class or even an attempt at it from Lewandowski – that’s the mark of a top player.