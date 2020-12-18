Liverpool and Man United set to go head-to-head in £30M transfer battle over Premier League midfielder

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton, according to ESPN.

As mentioned in the report, the Reds could find themselves in need of a new central-midfielder, with Giorgino Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield in doubt.

Bissouma, a 24-year-old Mali international who joined Brighton from Lille back in 2018, is thought to be on Liverpool’s shortlist to replace the Dutchman.

The midfielder has already scored on Merseyside this campaign at Goodison Park, which will have earned him brownie points among the Liverpool faithful ahead of time.

They are not the only club in the running to sign him, though. ESPN report that Man United, who have midfield (notably Paul Pogba) problems of their own, are also keen.

ESPN note that Brighton will demand a fee in the region of £30M for Bissouma, which puts the ball in Liverpool and Man United’s court.

Pay up, and he will be theirs – as is often the case when looking to acquire players from the bottom-half of the Premier League. Time will tell if either of them are prepared to do so.